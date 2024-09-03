Browns stadium gets a new name: Huntington Bank Field

The Browns are looking to build a new home, but their existing one has a new name.

The franchise announced on Tuesday that its stadium will now be known as Huntington Bank Field.

The agreement runs for 20 years and will carry over if the Browns open a new stadium — such as the dome they’re exploring building just outside the city limits in Brook Park.

“We are thrilled to reach a long-term partnership agreement with Ohio’s own Huntington Bank,” Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam said in a statement. “Huntington Bank has a long-standing reputation of excellence and they continue to grow both regionally and nationally, while keeping their roots here in Ohio. Giving back to the community and a focus on education are two of the many attributes that bond our organizations, and we look forward to working with Huntington to make positive impacts in Northeast Ohio and beyond. We’re excited to call the home of the Cleveland Browns Huntington Bank Field.”

“Whether in the existing stadium or a new one, the Browns’ commitment to Northeast Ohio will continue to spur significant economic growth and development for years to come, and we are excited to be a part of that future,” said Steve Steinour, Huntington Bank chairman, president, and CEO.

It’s the venue’s third name since it opened in 1999. It was first known as Cleveland Browns Stadium until the club reached an agreement to call it FirstEnergy Stadium in 2013. But with a large bribery scandal that involved FirstEnergy, the company and the Browns agreed to terminate the naming-rights contract in April of last year. It was slated to run through 2029.

The facility then went back to being called Cleveland Browns Stadium for the 2023 season.

The first game at the newly renamed stadium will be on Sunday when the Browns play the Cowboys at 4:25 p.m. ET.