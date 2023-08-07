Browns to sign LB Charles Wiley

The Browns will be adding a new edge rusher to their roster on Monday.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the team will sign Charles Wiley to their 90-man roster. Wiley worked out for the team on Sunday.

Wiley was undrafted out of UTSA last year. He spent time on practice squads with the Giants and Ravens, but did not appear in any regular season games.

The Browns practiced without edge rushers Alex Wright and Isaiah Thomas on Sunday. The addition of Wiley may be a sign that the team expects one or both of them to miss more time as they move toward their second preseason game.