nbc_pft_jjettas_251114.jpg
What’s behind Jefferson’s down year with Vikings?
Purdy, Love, Rodgers must step up in Week 11
Purdy, Love, Rodgers must step up in Week 11
nbc_pft_nflpa_251114.jpg
Report: NFL files grievance on NFLPA report cards

Browns up 13-3 after Devin Bush interception return TD

  
Published November 16, 2025 05:21 PM

The Browns offense couldn’t get in the end zone after the first Ravens turnover on Sunday and the Browns defense didn’t give them a chance to redeem themselves after the second one.

Ravens running back Keaton Mitchell let a Lamar Jackson pass go off his hands and Browns linebacker Devin Bush snagged it for a 23-yard touchdown return. The score pushed the Browns’ lead to 13-3 halfway through the second quarter.

The Browns took the lead a few minutes earlier on Andre Szmyt’s second field goal of the first half. It was a 24-yard kick for Szmyt on a drive that started on the Ravens’ 6-yard line after LaJohntay Wester muffed a punt and Browns safety Grant Delpit recovered it.

Myles Garrett has a pair of sacks already for the Browns and Cleveland’s offensive struggles mean that their defense will have to keep the pressure on to come up with a win over their divisional rivals.