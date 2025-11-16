Browns up 13-3 after Devin Bush interception return TD

The Browns offense couldn’t get in the end zone after the first Ravens turnover on Sunday and the Browns defense didn’t give them a chance to redeem themselves after the second one.

Ravens running back Keaton Mitchell let a Lamar Jackson pass go off his hands and Browns linebacker Devin Bush snagged it for a 23-yard touchdown return. The score pushed the Browns’ lead to 13-3 halfway through the second quarter.

The Browns took the lead a few minutes earlier on Andre Szmyt’s second field goal of the first half. It was a 24-yard kick for Szmyt on a drive that started on the Ravens’ 6-yard line after LaJohntay Wester muffed a punt and Browns safety Grant Delpit recovered it.

Myles Garrett has a pair of sacks already for the Browns and Cleveland’s offensive struggles mean that their defense will have to keep the pressure on to come up with a win over their divisional rivals.