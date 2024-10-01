Browns waive RB Gary Brightwell

The Browns waived running back Gary Brightwell on Tuesday, the team announced.

Brightwell appeared in games against the Giants and Raiders this season, seeing action on 20 special teams snaps.

He was with the Giants in the offseason and the Jaguars in training camp before signing with the Browns’ practice squad Aug. 29. The Browns signed him to the active roster Sept. 21.

The Giants made him a sixth-round pick in 2021, and he spent three seasons with them. Brightwell played 37 games with the Giants, totaling 52 touches for 256 yards and a touchdown.

He has played 140 offensive snaps and 610 on special teams in his career.