nbc_pft_tyreekhill_241001.jpg
Hill is visibly upset on sidelines against Titans
nbc_pft_rodgers_241001.jpg
Saleh must be careful when speaking on Rodgers
nbc_pft_pullorplay_241001.jpg
Pull Him or Play Him: Brissett, Watson, Minshew

Other PFT Content

Miami Dolphins v Seattle Seahawks
Mike McDaniel has seen “progress” with Odell Beckham Jr.
Father of Mine
It’s a Father of Mine and Son of Mine giveaway weekend
Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Browns waive RB Gary Brightwell

  
Published October 1, 2024 02:59 PM

The Browns waived running back Gary Brightwell on Tuesday, the team announced.

Brightwell appeared in games against the Giants and Raiders this season, seeing action on 20 special teams snaps.

He was with the Giants in the offseason and the Jaguars in training camp before signing with the Browns’ practice squad Aug. 29. The Browns signed him to the active roster Sept. 21.

The Giants made him a sixth-round pick in 2021, and he spent three seasons with them. Brightwell played 37 games with the Giants, totaling 52 touches for 256 yards and a touchdown.

He has played 140 offensive snaps and 610 on special teams in his career.