Browns won’t tender edge James Houston

  
Published March 7, 2025 09:12 PM

The Browns are not tendering pass rusher James Houston, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

Cleveland claimed Houston on Nov. 27 after the Lions waived him.

He played only three games, seeing action on 25 defensive snaps and 11 on special teams, in his time with the Browns. Houston had no statistics with the Browns.

The Lions made Houston a sixth-round pick in 2022, and he played 17 games with three starts while in Detroit.

He 21 tackles and nine sacks in his time with the Lions, with eight of the sacks coming in his rookie season.