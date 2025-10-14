 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_chibeatwash_251014.jpg
Bears get revenge on Commanders despite penalties
nbc_pft_djmooreupdate_251014.jpg
Bears’ Moore hospitalized after win vs. Washington
GettyImages-2240354615_copy.jpg
Branch suspended one game for brawl against Chiefs

Other PFT Content

Detroit Lions vs Cincinnati Bengals
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: “He’ll learn from it”
Mark Sanchez
Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
nbc_pft_chibeatwash_251014.jpg
Bears get revenge on Commanders despite penalties
nbc_pft_djmooreupdate_251014.jpg
Bears’ Moore hospitalized after win vs. Washington
GettyImages-2240354615_copy.jpg
Branch suspended one game for brawl against Chiefs

Other PFT Content

Detroit Lions vs Cincinnati Bengals
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: “He’ll learn from it”
Mark Sanchez
Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Browns WR David Bell announces his retirement

  
Published October 14, 2025 04:55 PM

Browns receiver David Bell announced his retirement on Tuesday.

Bell, a 2022 third-round pick, was placed on the reserve/retired list.

“Several months ago, I was blindsided by an off-field injury that was beyond my control, which put my football future in jeopardy,” Bell wrote in a social media post. “After consulting with medical experts and praying, I accept that continuing to play football would literally risk life and limb. Although it is the last thing I would otherwise want to do, with a heavy heart, I am announcing my retirement.”

Bell appeared in 32 games with six starts for Cleveland over the previous three seasons. He missed nearly all of 2024 due to a hip injury suffered in Week 2.

Additionally, the Browns have signed cornerback Tre Avery to the 53-man roster from the club’s practice squad.

Linebacker Eugene Asante and defensive tackle Simeon Barrow Jr. were signed to the practice squad and offensive tackle Joshua Miles has been released from the practice squad.