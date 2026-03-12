 Skip navigation
Bryce Huff announces retirement

  
Published March 12, 2026 04:34 PM

49ers defensive end Bryce Huff turns 28 next month. He was due a $1 million roster bonus on Friday.

Huff, though, called it quits on Thursday, posting a video on social media sharing the news.

“I’m retiring from football,” Huff said. “I started playing football when I was 4 years old. Growing up, I wasn’t the biggest or the strongest, and I didn’t have many friends. All I really had was the game. Football kept me grounded. It gave me something to hold onto.”

The 49ers traded for Huff before the 2025 season, and he appeared in 15 games with eight starts. He totaled 30 tackles, six tackles for loss, and 15 quarterback hits while adding four sacks and two forced fumbles.

Huff entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Jets in 2020. He spent four seasons in New York before signing with the Eagles in 2024, where he was part of the team’s Super Bowl LIX roster.

In his career, Huff recorded 108 tackles, 24 sacks, four passes defensed and four forced fumbles.