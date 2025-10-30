 Skip navigation
NFL Week 9 preview: Seahawks vs. Commanders
Best bets for NFL Week 9 include Lions, Chargers
NFL Week 9 preview: Cardinals vs. Cowboys

Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
NFL Week 9 preview: Seahawks vs. Commanders
Best bets for NFL Week 9 include Lions, Chargers
NFL Week 9 preview: Cardinals vs. Cowboys

Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Bryce Young fully participates in practice again

  
Published October 30, 2025 04:07 PM

Panthers quarterback Bryce Young remains on track to return to the team’s lineup for their Week 9 game in Green Bay.

Young was a full participant in practice for the second straight day. Young missed last Sunday’s loss to the Bills with an ankle injury, but his practice work so far this week points toward him getting the start.

Friday will bring more word on that as well as on his backup Andy Dalton. Dalton (thumb) returned to practice as a limited participant on Thursday. Right tackle Taylor Moton (knee), safety Nick Scott (groin), and linebacker Trevin Wallace (shoulder) had the same change in status.

Wide receiver Xavier Legette was added to the injury report after missing practice due to an illness. Center Cade Mays (ankle, knee) and linebacker Princely Umanmielen (ankle) missed their second straight day of work. Defensive lineman Derrick Brown (knee), wide receiver Jimmy Horn (shoulder), and guard Chandler Zavala (knee) were listed as full participants.