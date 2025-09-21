Bryce Young gives Panthers an early 7-0 lead

Bryce Young had six rushing touchdowns last season. He has his first this season.

The Panthers quarterback ran for a 4-yard touchdown to give his team a 7-0 lead over the Falcons.

His scramble to the end zone completed a nine-play, 61-yard opening drive.

Young went 5-of-7 for 51 yards, including a 23-yarder to Tetairoa McMillan.

The Falcons drove to the Carolina 31 on their first drive, but kicker Parker Romo missed a 49-yard field goal so far wide right as to be laughable. The Falcons moved on from long-time kicker Younghoe Koo this week.