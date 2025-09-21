 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_tushpush_250919.jpg
NFL urges refs to officiate tush push ‘tight’
nbc_pft_showmesomething_250919.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something Week 3
nbc_pft_bradyflagfootball_250919.jpg
Should NFL be concerned with Saudi flag tourney?

Other PFT Content

SPORTS-FBN-PERKINS-COLUMN-FL
If change is coming in Miami, will it be Mike McDaniel, Chris Grier, or both?
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
Bryce Young gives Panthers an early 7-0 lead

  
Published September 21, 2025 01:28 PM

Bryce Young had six rushing touchdowns last season. He has his first this season.

The Panthers quarterback ran for a 4-yard touchdown to give his team a 7-0 lead over the Falcons.

His scramble to the end zone completed a nine-play, 61-yard opening drive.

Young went 5-of-7 for 51 yards, including a 23-yarder to Tetairoa McMillan.

The Falcons drove to the Carolina 31 on their first drive, but kicker Parker Romo missed a 49-yard field goal so far wide right as to be laughable. The Falcons moved on from long-time kicker Younghoe Koo this week.