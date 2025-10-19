 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_showmesomething_251017.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 7
nbc_pft_parsonsonprotecting_251017.jpg
Why Parsons chose now to speak about player safety
nbc_pft_parsonsonholdingcalls_251017.jpg
Exploring Parsons’ comments on NFL officials

Other PFT Content

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Sports Apparel
NFLPA officially launches executive director search
Detroit Lions vs Cincinnati Bengals
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: “He’ll learn from it”
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_showmesomething_251017.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 7
nbc_pft_parsonsonprotecting_251017.jpg
Why Parsons chose now to speak about player safety
nbc_pft_parsonsonholdingcalls_251017.jpg
Exploring Parsons’ comments on NFL officials

Other PFT Content

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Sports Apparel
NFLPA officially launches executive director search
Detroit Lions vs Cincinnati Bengals
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: “He’ll learn from it”
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Bryce Young heads to locker room during third quarter

  
Published October 19, 2025 03:23 PM

The Jets changed quarterbacks by choice in the second half of Sunday’s game at MetLife Stadium and the Panthers look like they may be forced into making a change as well.

Bryce Young went into the locker room with members of the team’s medical staff during a Jets possession in the third quarter. The Jets got the ball when the Panthers punted following a Jowon Briggs sack of Young on third down.

Andy Dalton is the Panthers’ backup quarterback.

The Panthers announced that Young is questionable with an ankle injury. He is 15-of-25 for 138 yards and a touchdown on Sunday.

The Jets benched Justin Fields to kick off the second half, but Tyrod Taylor has not been able to lead them to any points and they trail the Panthers 13-3 near the end of the third quarter.