Bryce Young heads to locker room during third quarter

The Jets changed quarterbacks by choice in the second half of Sunday’s game at MetLife Stadium and the Panthers look like they may be forced into making a change as well.

Bryce Young went into the locker room with members of the team’s medical staff during a Jets possession in the third quarter. The Jets got the ball when the Panthers punted following a Jowon Briggs sack of Young on third down.

Andy Dalton is the Panthers’ backup quarterback.

The Panthers announced that Young is questionable with an ankle injury. He is 15-of-25 for 138 yards and a touchdown on Sunday.

The Jets benched Justin Fields to kick off the second half, but Tyrod Taylor has not been able to lead them to any points and they trail the Panthers 13-3 near the end of the third quarter.