Bryce Young out 1-2 weeks with ankle sprain

The Panthers officially won’t have this year’s No. 1 overall pick when they take on the Seahawks this weekend.

Head coach Frank Reich formally ruled quarterback Bryce Young out on Friday after the team noted on Thursday that Young wasn’t expected to play. Young did not practice all week.

“Docs are saying one-to-two weeks,” Reich said in his press conference. “I think Bryce has done well this week. I’m optimistic that he’s on the right path, that whatever the soonest he can get back is, he will get back. And when he gets back and when he’s cleared, he’s our guy and he’ll be ready to go.”

Reich is still unsure exactly when the injury happened during the game, saying the adrenaline helped carry Young through on Monday night.

Young will make the long trip from Charlotte to Seattle, with Reich saying that the quarterback has made enough progress that the flight isn’t a concern.

As for next week, Reich said he thinks there’s a possibility Young could play against the Vikings.

“I think if he stays on the same course that he’s on, I think there’s a chance,” Reich said. “But, again, I’m not the doctor. I tend to be a little too optimistic sometimes in these situations. But I’m really encouraged at the progress he’s made.”

Jake Luton will back up Andy Dalton for this week’s game.

Justin Houston (calf) is the only other player with a game status on the injury report and he’s questionable. Reich said he’s optimistic Houston will be able to play. Houston was a full participant in Friday’s practice.

Linebacker Brian Burns (ankle) and running back Miles Sanders (pectoral) were both full participants on Friday and have no game starts.