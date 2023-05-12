 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Bryce Young showed up early for practice to “set a tone”

  
Published May 12, 2023 03:17 PM

Bryce Young, the No. 1 overall pick, was on the practice field almost an hour before the start of his first workout with his new team. The quarterback wanted to send a message on a “huge day.”

“I wanted to set a tone ,” Young said, via Steve Reed of the Associated Press. “I was just here trying to get stuff down like we all were. In this rookie minicamp, we have talked about the themes of the team, and one of them is making sure we are prepared. I think we all want to make the best first impression that we can.”

Young made a good first impression on coach Frank Reich, who said the former Alabama star “looked the part ” of a franchise quarterback.

The Panthers invested a lot to get Young, trading four draft picks and receiver D.J. Moore to move up to the top spot. Adam Thielen, Terrace Marshall, DJ Chark, Laviska Shenault Jr. and rookie Jonathan Mingo now are among the team’s top options at receiver.

Young made an instant connection with Mingo, the team’s second-round pick from Ole Miss, on Friday.

Young, though, knows this is only the beginning.

He still has a lot to learn before the season opener, saying he wants to do “everything I can to set myself up to be successful and to help the franchise.”

“There’s still obviously a lot more about the playbook I want to learn,” Young said. “I want to get to the point to where I have it mastered. . . . I’m going to stay in my playbook and keep trying to get better, day in and day out. But [I] also understand it’s day one of rookie minicamp. It’s a day-by-day process; we talk about it a lot as a team. Today was a good day.”