Bryce Young throws first touchdown to Hayden Hurst, Panthers and Falcons tied 7-7

Bryce Young has thrown his first touchdown.

Young found an open Hayden Hurst on the right side in the red zone to tie the Week 1 matchup between the Panthers and Falcons at 7-7.

Carolina’s offense got off to a slow start in Atlanta but found some rhythm on the team’s fourth series. Young converted a third-and-2 pass to Hurst over the middle to keep the drive alive in Panthers territory. Then on third-and-8, Young connected with receiver Jonathan Mingo for a 9-yard gain to push further into Falcons territory.

Young got his first scoring pass on second-and-goal from the 4-yard line.

Midway through the second quarter, Young is 10-of-13 for 86 yards with a touchdown and an interception.