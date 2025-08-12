Bub Means will miss time with an ankle injury

Saints rookie wide receiver Bub Means injured an ankle in Sunday’s preseason game against the Chargers. Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports that Means is expected to miss some time, and that a second opinion ultimately will determine outlook.

The Saints made him a fifth-round draft pick in 2024.

He played seven games with one start and made nine catches for 118 yards and a touchdown. Means saw action on 145 offensive snaps and 15 on special teams.

The Saints list Means as a second-teamer with Chris Olave, Rashid Shaheed and Brandin Cooks the top options at the position.