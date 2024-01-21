Buccaneers’ 92-yard touchdown drive ties Lions 10-10 at halftime

The Lions were in control today in Detroit. Until they weren’t.

A tremendous seven-play, 92-yard touchdown drive by the Buccaneers’ offense shifted the tenor of the game, and it’s now 10-10 at halftime.

Mayfield is 13-for-18 for 181 yards in the first half. He’s outplaying Jared Goff, who is 14-for-22 for 99 yards.

The Lions were favored for a reason, and they’re at home, but the Bucs get the ball first in the second half, and each of these teams has to feel like it’s in good position to earn a trip to San Francisco and the NFC Championship Game.