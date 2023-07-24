Buccaneers cut Jeremy Banks

The Buccaneers made a change to their training camp roster on rookie report day. They now have an open spot on their 90-player roster ahead of veterans showing up Tuesday.

The team waived inside linebacker Jeremy Banks.

Banks was one of 20 rookie free agents Tampa Bay added to the roster in the weeks following the 2023 draft, in which the team drafted eight NFL newcomers.

He played his college ball at the University of Tennessee and was the Volunteers’ leading tackler in 2021 with 128 stops. He played 48 games with 19 starts and totaled 219 career tackles, including 109 solo, with 18 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, three interceptions and 10 passes defensed.

The Buccaneers still have 27 rookies on their current camp roster after Monday’s move.