 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2014 NHL Draft - Rounds 2-7
Dallas Stars extend Jim Nill’s contract less than a month after he wins GM of the year
Stanford v Notre Dame
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 2 DJ Brown, sixth-year safety, possible two-year starter
MLB: Philadelphia Phillies at Texas Rangers
Braves land relievers Pierce Johnson and Taylor Hearn in trades with Rockies and Rangers

Top Clips

nbc_bfa_jetsdisc_230724_1920x1080_2248410179582.jpg
Jets, Rodgers have a ‘gauntlet’ to overcome in AFC
nbc_golf_gc_thomasstruggles_230724.jpg
Thomas’ struggles continue at The Open
nbc_bfa_runningbacksdisc_230724_1920x1080_2248409155635.jpg
NFL running backs are stuck in current CBA

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2014 NHL Draft - Rounds 2-7
Dallas Stars extend Jim Nill’s contract less than a month after he wins GM of the year
Stanford v Notre Dame
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 2 DJ Brown, sixth-year safety, possible two-year starter
MLB: Philadelphia Phillies at Texas Rangers
Braves land relievers Pierce Johnson and Taylor Hearn in trades with Rockies and Rangers

Top Clips

nbc_bfa_jetsdisc_230724_1920x1080_2248410179582.jpg
Jets, Rodgers have a ‘gauntlet’ to overcome in AFC
nbc_golf_gc_thomasstruggles_230724.jpg
Thomas’ struggles continue at The Open
nbc_bfa_runningbacksdisc_230724_1920x1080_2248409155635.jpg
NFL running backs are stuck in current CBA

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Buccaneers cut Jeremy Banks

  
Published July 24, 2023 04:37 PM

The Buccaneers made a change to their training camp roster on rookie report day. They now have an open spot on their 90-player roster ahead of veterans showing up Tuesday.

The team waived inside linebacker Jeremy Banks.

Banks was one of 20 rookie free agents Tampa Bay added to the roster in the weeks following the 2023 draft, in which the team drafted eight NFL newcomers.

He played his college ball at the University of Tennessee and was the Volunteers’ leading tackler in 2021 with 128 stops. He played 48 games with 19 starts and totaled 219 career tackles, including 109 solo, with 18 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, three interceptions and 10 passes defensed.

The Buccaneers still have 27 rookies on their current camp roster after Monday’s move.