Buccaneers exercise Calijah Kancey’s fifth-year option

Buccaneers defensive tackle Calijah Kancey is now under contract for the 2027 season.

The Bucs announced on Monday that they have exercised their option on Kancey’s contract for a fifth year. Kancey is now guaranteed $15.451 million for the 2027 campaign and the door remains open for him to sign a multi-year contract extension with the club.

Kancey missed all but three games last season with a torn pectoral muscle and he missed eight games over his first two season with other ailments. He has started 28 of the 29 regular season games and all three postseason games he has played since entering the NFL.

Kancey has 55 tackles, 11.5 sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in the regular season as well as seven tackles and 1.5 sacks during his playoff action.