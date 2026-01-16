 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

caleb.jpg
Bears’ Williams is ‘as good as advertised’
mahomes_thumbnail.jpg
Does Mahomes need to ‘temper expectations’?
nbc_pft_ajbrown_260116.jpg
What is Brown’s future with the Eagles?

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

caleb.jpg
Bears’ Williams is ‘as good as advertised’
mahomes_thumbnail.jpg
Does Mahomes need to ‘temper expectations’?
nbc_pft_ajbrown_260116.jpg
What is Brown’s future with the Eagles?

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Buccaneers interview Danny Smith for special teams coordinator

  
Published January 16, 2026 11:09 AM

One of Mike Tomlin’s longtime assistants is up for a job in Tampa.

The Buccaneers announced that they have completed an interview with Danny Smith for their special teams coordinator position. Smith held the same role for the Steelers since the 2013 season.

Smith’s time with the Steelers was marked by strong special teams play and frequent camera cuts to his animated responses to good plays on the sideline. Smith worked for Washington, Buffalo, Detroit and Philadelphia before landing on Tomlin’s staff.

The Bucs have now interviewed five candidates since dismissing Thomas McGaughey after the end of their season. Michael Clay, Anthony Levine, Craig Aukerman, and Jett Modkins are the other coaches in the mix.