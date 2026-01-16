Buccaneers interview Danny Smith for special teams coordinator

One of Mike Tomlin’s longtime assistants is up for a job in Tampa.

The Buccaneers announced that they have completed an interview with Danny Smith for their special teams coordinator position. Smith held the same role for the Steelers since the 2013 season.

Smith’s time with the Steelers was marked by strong special teams play and frequent camera cuts to his animated responses to good plays on the sideline. Smith worked for Washington, Buffalo, Detroit and Philadelphia before landing on Tomlin’s staff.

The Bucs have now interviewed five candidates since dismissing Thomas McGaughey after the end of their season. Michael Clay, Anthony Levine, Craig Aukerman, and Jett Modkins are the other coaches in the mix.