Buccaneers interview Dave Ragone for offensive coordinator

The Buccaneers announced that they completed an interview with Dave Ragone for their offensive coordinator job on Tuesday.

Ragone spent the 2024 season as the quarterbacks coach for the Rams. He was the offensive coordinator for the Falcons for three seasons before joining Sean McVay’s staff and he’s also worked for Chicagon, Washington, and Tennessee since starting his NFL coaching career in 2011.

Liam Coen left to become the Jaguars’ head coach late last week, which leaves the Bucs looking for their fourth offensive coordinator in the last four years.

Coen once worked for the Rams and Ragone is the third Rams assistant to interview with Tampa since his departure. Offensive assistant/pass game specialist Nate Scheelhaase and tight ends coach/pass game coordinator Nick Caley met with the team on Monday. The Buccaneers have also interviewed Chargers pass game coordinator Marcus Brady and Vikings assistant offensive coordinator/assistant quarterbacks coach Grant Udinski.