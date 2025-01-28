 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_sportstechnology_250128.jpg
McCourty: Focus should be on good plays, not flags
nbc_pft_saintskellenmoore_250128.jpg
Signs are pointing to Saints aiming to hire Moore
nbc_pft_wilsonfields_250128.jpg
Rooney wants Steelers to bring back Russ or Fields

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
Talk of Raiders hiring Ben Johnson intensifies
Buccaneers interview Dave Ragone for offensive coordinator

  
Published January 28, 2025 11:25 AM

The Buccaneers announced that they completed an interview with Dave Ragone for their offensive coordinator job on Tuesday.

Ragone spent the 2024 season as the quarterbacks coach for the Rams. He was the offensive coordinator for the Falcons for three seasons before joining Sean McVay’s staff and he’s also worked for Chicagon, Washington, and Tennessee since starting his NFL coaching career in 2011.

Liam Coen left to become the Jaguars’ head coach late last week, which leaves the Bucs looking for their fourth offensive coordinator in the last four years.

Coen once worked for the Rams and Ragone is the third Rams assistant to interview with Tampa since his departure. Offensive assistant/pass game specialist Nate Scheelhaase and tight ends coach/pass game coordinator Nick Caley met with the team on Monday. The Buccaneers have also interviewed Chargers pass game coordinator Marcus Brady and Vikings assistant offensive coordinator/assistant quarterbacks coach Grant Udinski.