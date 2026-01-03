Buccaneers lead Panthers 13-7 at halftime

The rain was falling steadily in Tampa throughout the first half of Saturday’s matchup, with the Buccaneers carrying a 13-7 lead over the Panthers into halftime.

The Buccaneers scored on each of their first two drives, with Baker Mayfield hitting Cade Otton for an 18-yard touchdown and Chase McLaughlin hitting a 29-yard field goal to put Tampa Bay up by 10.

But then Mayfield’s 11th interception of the season helped the Panthers get on the board. Linebacker Christian Rozeboom picked off the deep pass over the middle and a few plays later, Bryce Young connected with Tommy Tremble for an 8-yard touchdown to make the score 10-7, Bucs.

Carolina then had a promising drive brewing toward the end of the half, but Young tossed an interception to rookie Jacob Parrish to give the Bucs the ball back. Mayfield made an outstanding play to move the chains on third-and-5 from the Tampa Bay 47, keeping it alive with the pass rush coming before hitting Otton for a 22-yard gain.

McLaughlin hit a 36-yard field goal to end the half, putting the Bucs up by six.

The Buccaneers have been able to move the ball, out-gaining the Panthers 216 to 80 and holding the ball 21:44 to 8:16. Tampa Bay finished the first half with 14 first downs to Carolina’s six. The Bucs were also 6-of-9 on third down while the Panthers were 0-of-3 on third down.

Tampa Bay more than doubled up on Carolina’s plays, with the home team running 40 to the Panthers’ 18.

Mayfield was 10-of-15 for 130 with a touchdown and an interception in the first 30 minutes. He’s also rushed three times for 28 yards. Bucky Irving has 49 yards on 14 carries.

Young is 7-of-11 for 75 yards with a touchdown and a pick. Rico Dowdle has just 5 yards on five carries.

The Panthers will receive the second-half kickoff.