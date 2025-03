Sua Opeta will be back with the Buccaneers in 2025.

Tampa Bay announced on Tuesday that the club has re-signed the offensive lineman to a one-year deal.

Opeta, 28, suffered a knee injury during training camp last year and missed the entire season.

He had appeared in 38 games for the Eagles from 2020-2023 with 10 starts.

Opeta initially entered the league as an undrafted free agent out of Weber State in 2019 with Philadelphia.