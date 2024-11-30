 Skip navigation
Buccaneers rule out Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, elevate QB Michael Pratt

  
Published November 30, 2024 04:58 PM

The Buccaneers announced a couple of changes to the roster for Sunday’s game against the Panthers.

Edge rusher Joe Tryon-Shoyinka has been downgraded to out and did not travel with the team to Charlotte. Quarterback Michael Pratt is being elevated from the practice squad on a temporary basis.

Tryon-Shoyinka injured his ankle during last Sunday’s win over the Giants. He has 18 tackles, two sacks, and a forced fumble while starting all 11 games for the Bucs this season.

Pratt is being called up from the practice squad for the second time. He cannot serve as the emergency third quarterback, so he will have to be active in order to have any chance of appearing in his first NFL regular season game.