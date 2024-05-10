Buccaneers sign draft picks Bucky Irving and Elijah Klein

The Buccaneers have two of their 2024 draft picks under contract.

Fourth-round running back Bucky Irving and sixth-round guard Elijah Klein both signed their four-year rookie contracts today.

Irving was a 1,000-yard rusher and caught 56 passes last season. Irving also returned kicks in college, and the Bucs have indicated that they like his potential to be a playmaker under the NFL’s new kickoff return rules.

Klein played both guard and tackle at UTEP and started a total of 55 games, making him one of the most experienced linemen in this year’s draft class.

Five Buccaneers draft picks remain unsigned: first-round center Graham Barton, second-round outside linebacker Chris Braswell, third-round safety Tykee Smith, third-round wide receiver Jalen McMillan and seventh-round tight end Devin Culp.