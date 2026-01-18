Trent Brown inactive for Texans-Patriots

The Texans will not have their right tackle for Sunday’s divisional round matchup with the Patriots.

Trent Brown is inactive with an ankle injury. While multiple reporters on the scene note Brown tried to test his ankle out pregame, he will not play against New England.

Brown did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday this week before he was limited on Friday.

With Brown out, Tytus Howard is expected to slide over from left guard to right tackle. Jarrett Patterson is expected to play left guard.

The Texans will be shorthanded offensively, as receiver Nico Collins is also out with a concussion suffered in Monday night’s win over the Steelers.

Receiver Braxon Berrios is active with Collins and receiver Justin Watson out.

For the Patriots, linebacker Harold Landry (knee) is active after he was questionable for the contest.

In all for Houston, Brown, Collins, Watson, running back Jawhar Jordan, quarterback Graham Mertz, and cornerback Alijah Huzzie are inactive.

New England’s inactives are quarterback Tommy DeVito, outside linebacker Bradyn Swinson, offensive tackle Marcus Bryant, guard Caedan Wallace, tight end CJ Dippre, cornerback Kobee Minor, and defensive tackle Eric Gregory.