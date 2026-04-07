Buccaneers sign WR David Sills, DL Rakeem Nuñez-Roches

The Buccaneers have officially added a pair of players.

Tampa Bay announced on Tuesday that the club has signed receiver David Sills V and signed defensive lineman Rakeem Nuñez-Roches.

The signing of Nuñez-Roches was previously reported late last week.

Sills, 29, spent last season with the Falcons and will reunite with new offensive coordinator Zac Robinson. In 17 games with four starts, he caught 18 passes for 191 yards with two touchdowns.

Nuñez-Roches, 32, was last with the Buccaneers in 2022 and spent the last three seasons with the Giants. In 2025, he recorded 3.0 sacks with three tackles for loss and four QB hits in nine games with five starts. He previously appeared in 68 games with 22 starts for Tampa Bay from 2018-2022.