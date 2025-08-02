Buccaneers sign WR Jacob Harris

The Buccaneers have added a wide receiver to the roster for the second time in the last three days.

The team announced the signing of Jacob Harris on Saturday morning. They placed linebacker David Walker on injured reserve in a corresponding move.

Walker was a fourth-round pick this year and he tore his ACL in practice.

Harris was a Rams fourth-rounder in 2021 and he appeared in 18 games for the team. He had one catch for six yards with the Rams before spending time with the Eagles and in the UFL.

The Bucs also signed Jaden Smith on Thursday as Chris Godwin, Trey Palmer, Tez Johnson, and Kam Johnson deal with injuries.