Buccaneers to trade Shaq Mason to Texans

  
Published March 14, 2023 05:56 AM
March 14, 2023 08:24 AM
While Mike Florio and Chris Simms agree the Dolphins needed a backup for injury-prone Tua Tagovailoa, they evaluate if Mike White is the right guy for the job due to his own health history.

The Buccaneers have found a trade partner for offensive guard Shaq Mason.

Per multiple reports, Tampa Bay is sending Mason to Houston in a deal that will also see the teams swap late-round picks.

The Buccaneers will get a Texans sixth-round selection while Houston will receive a Tampa Bay seventh-round pick.

It’s the second year in a row that Mason, who turns 30 in August, has been traded. New England sent him to Tampa Bay last offseason for a fifth-round pick.

Mason ended up starting all 17 games for the Bucs, playing 99 percent of the club’s offensive snaps.

A fourth-round pick of the 2015 draft, Mason has appeared in 120 games with 115 starts in his eight seasons.

Texans General Manager Nick Caserio was the Patriots’ director of player personnel when the team drafted Mason.