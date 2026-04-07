Buccaneers to work out free agent OL Kenyon Green

Free agent offensive lineman Kenyon Green will work out for the Buccaneers on Thursday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC reports.

The Texans made Green a first-round pick in 2022.

Green, 25, started 14 games at left guard as a rookie but missed the 2023 season with a torn labrum in his shoulder. He started 12 games in 2024 before the Texans traded him to the Eagles in the 2025 offseason.

He spent time on the Eagles’ practice squad and later joined the Ravens’ practice squad but did not play last season.

Green has started 23 of 27 career games.