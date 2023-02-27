 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Austin Gomber
MLB Best Bets, June 30: Austin Gomber Props vs Tigers
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
U.S. Women's Open - Final Round
How to watch the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open: TV, live stream info, schedule, tee times and more
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays’ Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants

Top Clips

nbc_dps_willferrellintv_230630.jpg
Ferrell announces he will join DPS in Dublin
nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
nbc_dps_earnhardtjrintv_230630.jpg
Earnhardt Jr.: ‘Surreal’ to have NASCAR in Chicago

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Austin Gomber
MLB Best Bets, June 30: Austin Gomber Props vs Tigers
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
U.S. Women's Open - Final Round
How to watch the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open: TV, live stream info, schedule, tee times and more
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays’ Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants

Top Clips

nbc_dps_willferrellintv_230630.jpg
Ferrell announces he will join DPS in Dublin
nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
nbc_dps_earnhardtjrintv_230630.jpg
Earnhardt Jr.: ‘Surreal’ to have NASCAR in Chicago

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Buccaneers told offensive coordinator candidates Kyle Trask will compete for starting QB

  
Published February 27, 2023 04:26 AM
nbc_pft_rodgersretreat_230227
February 27, 2023 08:30 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explore which teams Aaron Rodgers is most likely to land if the QB decides to play another season, and how Jordan Love complicates that dynamic.

The Buccaneers will give Kyle Trask the opportunity to compete for the starting quarterback position in 2023.

That’s what Bucs head coach Todd Bowles told offensive coordinator candidates during the interview process, according to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times.

That process ended with the Bucs hiring former Seahawks assistant Dave Canales as their offensive coordinator. Canales indicated that he’s optimistic about Trask’s potential to run his offense.

With Tom Brady retired and Blaine Gabbert set to hit free agency, Trask will go into the league year as the only quarterback on the Bucs’ roster. Given that the Bucs are more than $56 million over the salary cap, it’s highly unlikely that they’ll spend much money on a veteran quarterback. So Trask may be the starting quarterback as much by process of elimination as because they think their 2021 second-round pick is now ready for the job.