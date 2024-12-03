 Skip navigation
Bucs bring back S Kaevon Merriweather

  
December 3, 2024

Safety Kaevon Merriweather is back with the Buccaneers.

The Bucs announced that they have signed Merriweather off of the Lions’ practice squad on Tuesday. Merriweather joined the Lions last month when he was waived by the Bucs.

Merriweather played in nine games for the Bucs this season and saw action in 10 contests as a rookie in 2023. Most of his playing time came on special teams and he compiled 24 tackles and a pass defensed in those appearances.

The Bucs put safety Jordan Whitehead on injured reserve last week and Mike Edwards injured his ankle last Sunday, so the team was running short on healthy safeties.