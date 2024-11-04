 Skip navigation
Bucs elevate LB Vi Jones, WR Marquez Callaway

  
Published November 4, 2024 04:18 PM

The Buccaneers have added two players to the roster for Monday night’s game against the Chiefs.

The team announced that they have elevated linebacker Vi Jones and wide receiver Marquez Callaway from the practice squad. Both of them will revert back after the game.

Jones signed to the Tampa practice squad last November and went to training camp with the team. He returned to the practice squad after being cut and will make his Bucs debut if he plays against the Chiefs. He played three games on special teams for the Seahawks in 2022.

Callaway signed to the practice squad last month and has not appeared in a game for the team. He had 83 catches for 1,069 yards and seven touchdowns in 45 games for the Saints.

The Bucs are missing Chris Godwin and Mike Evans while Sterling Shepard and Jalen McMillan were both listed as questionable on the team’s final injury report.