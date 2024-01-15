Bucs elevate RB Patrick Laird, OLB Jose Ramirez for Monday Night Football

The Buccaneers elevated running back Patrick Laird and outside linebacker Jose Ramirez from the practice squad for Monday Night Football.

It is the first elevation of the season for both players.

Laird has spent the past two seasons on Tampa Bay’s practice squad. He was with the Dolphins from 2019-21, appearing in 37 games, with four starts, and totaling 76 rushes for 244 yards and one touchdown. Laird added 36 receptions for 289 yards in the passing game.

Ramirez has spent the entire 2023 season on Tampa Bay’s practice squad after being selected by the Buccaneers in the sixth round last spring. He played collegiately at Eastern Michigan University.