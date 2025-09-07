Bucs, Falcons tied 10-10 at halftime

The Buccaneers had only six plays for 7 yards, with two punts, on their first two drives. They had 21 plays for 113 yards and 10 points on their next two series.

The Bucs and Falcons are tied 10-10 at halftime.

The Falcons scored on their third play from scrimmage on Bijan Robinson’s 50-yard catch-and-run, getting a touchdown only 1:46 into the season. They didn’t score again until 53 seconds were left in the half when Younghoe Koo kicked a 41-yard field goal.

The Bucs once stopped the Falcons on downs, with Yaya Diaby and Calijah Kancey dropping Robinson for no gain on fourth-and-1 at the Tampa Bay 47 with 8:57 remaining in the half.

The Bucs scored on rookie Emeka Egbuka’s 30-yard touchdown catch from Baker Mayfield. That gave the Bucs a 10-7 lead as Chase McLaughlin got Tampa Bay on the board with a 48-yard field goal on the series before the touchdown drive.

The Falcons have outgained the Bucs 166 to 120.

Michael Penix is 12-of-19 for 140 yards and a touchdown, and Robinson has 6 yards rushing and 71 yards receiving and a touchdown.

Mayfield is 7-of-15 for 77 yards and a touchdown, with Egbuka catching three passes for 42 yards and the touchdown.