Bucs fourth-rounder David Walker tore his ACL

  
Published July 28, 2025 07:55 AM

Buccaneers fourth-round pick David Walker’s rookie season has come to an early end.

Walker was injured in Friday’s practice and multiple reports on Monday morning say that the linebacker suffered a torn ACL. Once the Bucs confirm the news, Walker will be placed on injured reserve to start the process of working his way back for the 2026 season.

Walker spent his final three college seasons at Central Arkansas and won the Buck Buchanan Award as the best defensive player at the FCS level after recording 10.5 sacks during the 2024 season.

Haason Reddick, Yaya Diaby, Anthony Nelson, Chris Braswell, and Markees Watts remain in the mix for playing time on the edge of the Bucs defense.