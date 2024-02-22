Bucs hire Josh Grizzard as offensive pass game coordinator

The Buccaneers have made another addition to their offensive coaching staff.

The team announced the hiring of Josh Grizzard as their pass game coordinator on Thursday. They also confirmed the previously reported additions of wide receivers coach Bryan McClendon and assistant offensive line coach Brian Picucci.

Grizzard spent the last seven seasons on the Dolphins coaching staff. He had a two-year stint as wide receivers coach in 2020 and 2021 and spent the rest of his time in Miami as a quality control coach.

Offensive line coach Kevin Carberry, quarterbacks coach Thad Lewis, running backs coach Skip Peete, tight ends coach John Van Dam, senior offensive assistant Tom Moore, quality control Coach Jeff Kastl, and assistant quarterbacks coach Jordan Somerville round out the staff that will work under offensive coordinator Liam Coen in 2024.