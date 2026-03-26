Bucs host LB DeAngelo Malone on a free agent visit

The Buccaneers hosted free agent linebacker DeAngelo Malone on a free agent visit on Thursday.

Malone, 26, spent his first four seasons with the Falcons after they made him a third-round pick in 2022.

He landed on injured reserve last season after injuring an ankle in Week 10 against the Colts. Malone ended up playing nine games, and he totaled eight tackles, an interception and a pass defensed.

Malone played all but two games in his first three seasons.

In his career, Malone has recorded 59 tackles, three sacks, an interception and a pass defensed.