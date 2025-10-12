 Skip navigation
How will Jones respond to adversity vs. Lions?
Daboll sends 'wrong message' handling Dart injury
Dart, Skattebo give Giants spark vs. Eagles

Bucs pick Mac Jones, convert with short TD drive

  
Published October 12, 2025 04:45 PM

Mac Jones threw only one interception in his first three starts for the 49ers. He had a costly one early in Sunday’s game against the Buccaneers, though it wasn’t his fault.

Kindle Vildor picked Jones on a pass intended for Kendrick Bourne, and the defensive back returned it 13 yards on the San Francisco 12. Bourne blamed himself for the interception for not adjusting his route as Jones expected.

Two Rachaad White runs later, the Bucs had a 7-0 lead.

The Bucs punted on their first drive.

White has three carries for 17 yards, and Baker Mayfield is 3-for-4 for 21 yards.