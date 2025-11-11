Bucs RB Josh Williams suspended six games

The Buccaneers will be without one of their running backs for an extended period.

The NFL announced Josh Williams has been suspended for six games for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing substances.

Williams will be eligible for reinstatement on Dec. 22, following Tampa Bay’s Week 16 game against Carolina.

An undrafted rookie out of LSU, Williams has appeared in three games this season. He was a kick returner during the Week 5 win over Seattle. He then rushed four times for 11 yards in the team’s Week 8 victory over New Orleans.