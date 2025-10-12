 Skip navigation
Bucs rookie WR Emeka Egbuka doubtful to return with hamstring injury

  
Published October 12, 2025 06:36 PM

The Buccaneers have lost yet another wide receiver.

Rookie Emeka Egbuka injured his hamstring in the second half and is doubtful to return, the team announced. He had two catches for 24 yards before leaving.

Baker Mayfield is now playing without his top four wide receivers, with Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Jalen McMillan also out. Starting running back Bucky Irving also is inactive.

It hasn’t mattered.

Mayfield just found rookie Tez Johnson for a 45-yard touchdown and a 27-19 lead over the 49ers late in the third quarter. Johnson had five catches for 67 yards while playing 74 offensive snaps in his first four games.

Kameron Johnson had no career catches in 10 career games before Sunday when he caught a 34-yard touchdown reception in the first half.