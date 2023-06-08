 Skip navigation
Bucs sign five members of draft class

  
Published June 8, 2023 01:07 PM
The Buccaneers drafted eight players. They signed five to their four-year rookie deals Thursday.

The team announced the signings of fifth-round inside linebacker SirVocea Dennis, fifth-round tight end Payne Durham, sixth-round pick defensive back Josh Hayes, sixth-round wide receiver Trey Palmer and sixth-round outside linebacker Jose Ramirez.

First-round defensive lineman Calijah Kancey, second-round guard Cody Mauch and third-round outside linebacker Yaya Diaby remain unsigned.

Dennis spent his college career at the University of Pittsburgh, appearing in 42 career games in four seasons. He totaled 233 tackles (36 for loss), 15 sacks, five passes defensed, two interceptions, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and one blocked kick.

Durham spent his college career at Purdue University, playing 45 career games and recording 126 catches for 1,275 yards and 21 touchdowns. Durham’s 21 receiving touchdowns are fifth most in Purdue history and second most by a tight end in program history.

Hayes spent his senior season at Kansas State, totaling 72 tackles (5.5 for loss), seven passes defensed and one forced fumble. He also played at the University of Virginia (2021) and North Dakota State (2017-20).

Palmer spent his senior season at the University of Nebraska, recording 71 receptions for 1,043 yards and nine touchdowns in 12 games. His 1,043 receiving yards set a Nebraska single-season record and his 71 receptions established a new high by a wide receiver, ranking second overall in program history.

He also played at LSU (2019-21).

Ramirez played 36 games in four seasons at Eastern Michigan University, recording 156 tackles (34 for loss), 20.5 sacks, seven passes defensed and six forced fumbles.