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Jaylon Johnson not participating in voluntary offseason work

  
Published May 21, 2026 07:07 PM

Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson is not participating in the team’s voluntary offseason program.

Defensive backs coach Al Harris revealed Johnson’s absence on Thursday when Adam Hoge of CHGO Bears asked how Johnson was doing.

We’re going to talk about the guys that’s just been out there,” Harris said, via Hoge. “To respect to Jaylon and the organization, we’ll just talk about the guys that’s been out there.”

Johnson’s absence from Phase 1 and Phase 2 of the program is not unusual, as he spends his offseason in California with his daughter. The Bears don’t begin organized team activities until next week, and Johnson is required to attend only the mandatory minicamp on June 9-11.

His absence is notable, however, given that he played only seven games last season and failed to make the Pro Bowl for the first time since 2022.

Johnson will enter the third year of a four-year, $76 million contract under the microscope, with no guaranteed money left on his deal after this season.

“I have no doubt that, fully healthy or whatnot, that we’ll get what we need to see,” Harris said. “No doubt about that at all.”