Bucs sign J.T. Gray to active roster

  
Published December 19, 2025 04:20 PM

The Buccaneers signed safety J.T. Gray from the practice squad to the active roster, the team announced Friday.

The Bucs waived rookie linebacker Nick Jackson in a corresponding move.

Tampa Bay signed Gray to its active roster on Nov. 21. A core special teams player, Gray is a first-team All-Pro selection in 2021 as a special-teamer during his seven seasons with the Saints.

Gray made his Bucs’ debut in Week 15 when he was elevated from the practice squad to play against the Falcons. He saw action on 16 special teams snaps and made one tackle.

Jackson originally joined the Bucs as an undrafted free agent out of Iowa in May. He started the regular season on the Bucs’ practice squad and was twice elevated to the game-day roster.

The Bucs then signed Jackson to the active roster on Dec. 9, and he started against the Falcons two days later. Jackson has recorded one tackle each on defense and special teams.