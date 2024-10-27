Bucs tie Falcons 7-7 on Baker Mayfield’s touchdown throw

The Bucs turned it over on their second play, with Rachaad White losing a fumble.

The Bucs marched right down the field on their second drive.

Baker Mayfield’s 5-yard touchdown pass to Cade Otton has the Bucs and Falcons tied 7-7 with 4:22 remaining in the first quarter.

Tampa Bay went 70 yards in 15 plays.

Mayfield is 5-of-6 for 21 yards and a touchdown, with Otton catching two for 12.

The Bucs have run the ball effectively, with Bucky Irving gaining 35 yards on five carries and White 25 on five.