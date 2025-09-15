 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

johnson_mpx.jpg
Johnson experiencing ‘growing pains’ as new HC
nbc_pft_steelers_250915.jpg
Steelers hurt by special teams issues in Week 2
simms_colts.jpg
All the pieces are coming together for Colts

Other PFT Content

NFL: New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
bigshield2.jpg
It’s a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

johnson_mpx.jpg
Johnson experiencing ‘growing pains’ as new HC
nbc_pft_steelers_250915.jpg
Steelers hurt by special teams issues in Week 2
simms_colts.jpg
All the pieces are coming together for Colts

Other PFT Content

NFL: New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
bigshield2.jpg
It’s a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Bucs tie Texans on Baker Mayfield’s TD pass, PAT

  
Published September 15, 2025 07:27 PM

The Buccaneers went 65 yards in nine plays on their first drive of Monday Night Football.

Tampa Bay tied Houston 7-7 on Ryan Miller’s 20-yard touchdown reception.

Miller was Baker Mayfield’s third read on the play, and the receiver beat safety Calen Bullock in scoring his third career touchdown.

The Bucs overcame an offensive pass interference on Mike Evans, who pushed off Bullock for a 19-yard reception to the Houston 1.

Mayfield was 4-of-6 for 55 yards on the drive, with five different receivers catching passes.

Bucky Irving ran for 16 yards on two carries.