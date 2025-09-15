Bucs tie Texans on Baker Mayfield’s TD pass, PAT

The Buccaneers went 65 yards in nine plays on their first drive of Monday Night Football.

Tampa Bay tied Houston 7-7 on Ryan Miller’s 20-yard touchdown reception.

Miller was Baker Mayfield’s third read on the play, and the receiver beat safety Calen Bullock in scoring his third career touchdown.

The Bucs overcame an offensive pass interference on Mike Evans, who pushed off Bullock for a 19-yard reception to the Houston 1.

Mayfield was 4-of-6 for 55 yards on the drive, with five different receivers catching passes.

Bucky Irving ran for 16 yards on two carries.