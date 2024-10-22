 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_godwinevansinjv2_241022.jpg
Buccaneers lose Godwin, Evans in loss to Ravens
nbc_pft_aiyuk_241022.jpg
49ers facing uncertainty after Aiyuk, Samuel news
nbc_pft_jwilliams_241022.jpg
Report: Williams facing two-game suspension

Other PFT Content

Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Bucs waive P Jake Camarda

  
Published October 22, 2024 04:18 PM

The Buccaneers waived punter Jake Camarda on Tuesday, the team announced.

Tampa Bay announced no corresponding move, leaving them with two open roster spots on the 53-player roster.

Camarda was inactive for three of the past four games, including Monday night, with practice squad punter Trenton Gill handling the duties. Gill now is out of practice squad elevations, so the Bucs will have to add him to the active roster for him to play again.

The Bucs selected Camarda in the fifth round in 2022. He had a gross average of 49.1 yards and a net average of 40.9 yards on 169 punts in three seasons with the team.

This season, Camarda punted 13 times with a gross average of 45.3, a net of 36.5 and five punts downed inside the 20.