Bucs waive P Jake Camarda

The Buccaneers waived punter Jake Camarda on Tuesday, the team announced.

Tampa Bay announced no corresponding move, leaving them with two open roster spots on the 53-player roster.

Camarda was inactive for three of the past four games, including Monday night, with practice squad punter Trenton Gill handling the duties. Gill now is out of practice squad elevations, so the Bucs will have to add him to the active roster for him to play again.

The Bucs selected Camarda in the fifth round in 2022. He had a gross average of 49.1 yards and a net average of 40.9 yards on 169 punts in three seasons with the team.

This season, Camarda punted 13 times with a gross average of 45.3, a net of 36.5 and five punts downed inside the 20.