Bucs will wear Creamsicle uniforms in Week 15

The Buccaneers announced on Tuesday when they will be breaking out their popular Creamsicle uniforms during the 2025 regular season.

The team will don the white helmets with their old logo along with their orange jerseys for a Week 15 Thursday night game against the Falcons. They also wore the uniforms in last season’s home date with Atlanta, but will be hoping for a better result than the 31-26 loss they suffered in Week 8.

Tampa wore the same uniforms from the franchise’s inception in 1976 through the 1996 season. They first wore them as an alternate uniform in 2009.

In addition to announcing the date for the Creamsicles, the Buccaneers announced themes for the rest of their home games. They will celebrate the start of their 50th season in the home opener against the Jets and they will induct edge rusher Simeon Rice into their Ring of Honor in Week 13.