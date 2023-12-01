Bucs won’t have Lavonte David, Devin White on Sunday

The Buccaneers will be down a pair of veteran linebackers for Sunday’s home game against the Panthers.

Head coach Todd Bowles said on Friday that Lavonte David and Devin White will both be out on Sunday. It’s the second straight game that David has missed with a groin injury while White will miss his first game with a foot injury.

K.J. Britt and J.J. Russell will start for the Bucs.

“I feel good about them stepping up,” Bowles said, via the team’s website. “They’ve played before. They got in the game last year against Atlanta. K.J.'s been here for a couple years, he’s a natural born leader, and J.J. can tackle, so I feel good about them playing.”

The linebackers are big losses for the Bucs defense, but it remains to be seen if the Panthers can do anything about it.