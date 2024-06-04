Buffalo signs eight of nine 2024 draft picks

The Bills announced on Tuesday that the team has signed eight of its nine draft picks.

Buffalo second-round safety Cole Bishop, third-round defensive tackle DeWayne Carter, fourth-round running back Ray Davis, fifth-round offensive lineman Sedrick Van Pran-Granger, fifth-round linebacker Edefuan Ulofoshio, fifth-round defensive end Javon Soloman, sixth-round offensive tackle Dylan Grable, and sixth-round cornerback Daequan Hardy have all signed their four-year rookie deals.

With the signings, only No. 33 overall pick Keon Coleman has yet to agree to terms on his first pro contract.

The Bills will hold their mandatory minicamp next week before breaking for the summer.