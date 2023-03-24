 Skip navigation
Byron Cowart to sign with Chiefs

  
Published March 24, 2023 08:05 AM
Kansas City is adding some depth to its defensive line.

The Chiefs have agreed to sign Byron Cowart, according to agency JL Sports.

Cowart spent last season with the Colts, appearing in all 17 games. He played 20 percent of the defensive snaps and 20 percent of special teams snaps, recording 12 tackles with two for loss.

A fifth-round pick in the 2019 draft, Cowart spent his first three seasons with the Patriots. He missed the 2021 season due to injury and the Colts claimed him after he was waived last July.

Cowart has appeared in 36 games with 14 starts — all of which came in 2020. He recorded 27 tackles with a sack and three tackles for loss that season.