Austin Gomber
MLB Best Bets, June 30: Austin Gomber Props vs Tigers
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
U.S. Women's Open - Final Round
How to watch the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open: TV, live stream info, schedule, tee times and more
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays’ Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants

Top Clips

nbc_dps_willferrellintv_230630.jpg
Ferrell announces he will join DPS in Dublin
nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
nbc_dps_earnhardtjrintv_230630.jpg
Earnhardt Jr.: ‘Surreal’ to have NASCAR in Chicago

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Byron Jones seems to indicate he’s done playing football

  
Published February 25, 2023 08:25 AM
Dolphins cornerback Byron Jones, a first-round pick in the 2015 draft, has some important thoughts after eight years in the NFL. And it sounds as if there won’t be a ninth NFL season.

Retweeting the video of his impressive 12-foot, three-inch long jump from the 2015 Combine, Jones said this: “Much has changed in 8 years. Today I can’t run or jump because of my injuries sustained playing this game. DO NOT take the pills they give you. DO NOT take the injections they give you. If you absolutely must, consult an outside doctor to learn the long-term implications.”

Jones spent all of 2022 on the physically unable to perform list, due to ankle and Achilles issues.

His tweet strongly implies that he won’t be playing any time soon, if (as he says) he can’t run or jump.

Jones remains under contract with the Dolphins. With a $13.5 million salary for 2023, none of which is guaranteed, it appears that he’ll either be released or retiring, sooner than later.